John Marchand, Livermore
As a follow-up to last week’s letter on “Who should speak for Livermore?”, this letter asks the question that once it is determined who should speak for Livermore, “What is negotiable about Eden Housing?"
You can't negotiate away facts. The “group of many names” (Friends of Livermore, Citizen’s Group, etc,) is trying to corrupt the facts to match their false narrative.
These are the facts:
FACT- The Lucky’s site was purchased with housing funds that required housing to be built on the site. At that time, the purchase was supported by 90% of the public comment during publicly-noticed Council meetings.
FACT - The Approved Downtown Plan was created with input from thousands of residents.
FACT - All of the “alternative drawings” were created with no public input and without independent feasibility or financial analysis.
FACT -The County has established the $14 million in Measure A funds are not transferable to another site.
FACT- Not all of the necessary parcels across Railroad are for sale.
FACT- Over 80% of the public participants during the Council’s outreach process agreed that the hotel should front on Livermore Avenue.
FACT - Almost a million dollars was spent on Measure P trying to convince voters that a 160-room hotel with no parking should be on L Street. We are now being told that it is somehow possible to negotiate that 230 apartments north of Railroad Avenue will create less traffic than 130 units 10 feet to the south of Railroad Avenue.
The near full-page ad in the Independent falsely claimed that there was radioactive contamination on the site. The fact is that there is none. It was simply an attempt to strike fear into the public.
It has been known that the site has been contaminated with hydrocarbons and other non-radioactive chemicals for decades, just like the Groth site across the street and like the Livermorium Plaza site on Livermore Avenue. Astonishingly, a representative from the Sierra Club recently suggested that the contaminated soil on this site should be left in place, the asphalt cap should be removed and children should be allowed to play on top of the contaminated soil. For me as a parent and as a chemist, that is not negotiable. The truth is, before any construction starts, the site will be mitigated.