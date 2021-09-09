Wes Nelson, Livermore
Have you noticed? Across the nation, government officials at all levels – national, state, all the way to local – are learning that they can define their own jobs to fit their personal notions. An attorney general decides to not enforce a certain law. Executive orders are issued from a governor’s mansion and a mayor’s office. What good is having power if you don’t use it? But that’s not news.
Come 2030, what will folks say about the downtown area that is now in dispute? Will they praise Livermore’s leadership for setting aside space for a significant park, or lament the lost opportunity? What is to be the legacy of our city council?
I wonder whether NYC would be better off without Central Park, and what would San Francisco be without Golden Gate Park?