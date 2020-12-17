John Kopp, Livermore
When these committees get together, do they consider the important things like water, sewage, traffic, etc.?
We get pummeled daily on lack of these things, and how we can get along with less? What’s the plan? Keep building and cram more and more people in an area that’s reaching its limits?
You folks are unbelievable! We could discuss all of the things that are wrong with this project, but I feel that voter approval is a must.
You have to lay it all on the table. If you can’t, maybe you should move on to somewhere else.