Dennis Elchesen, Livermore
The other day, as I drove on North L Street in downtown Livermore and passed the Legacy Housing complex now under construction, those huge buildings reminded me of something, but I couldn’t quite put my finger on what it was. Then last night I watched a news show about supply-chain delays. The show included videos of our clogged seaports and docks. Suddenly, it dawned on me: the Legacy Housing complex looks like a cargo ship. It’s about the same height, width, and length of one of those massive ships, and just as ugly.
The Eden Housing project, as proposed by the Livermore Planning Commission and the Livermore City Council, would be about the same size as the Legacy housing complex and would be located right across the street from Legacy. So, together those humongous complexes would resemble two cargo ships that are docked side-by-side in downtown Livermore. There’s one difference, of course: cargo ships get unloaded and sail away, but buildings are there to stay.
Apparently, the current members of the Livermore Planning Commission and the Livermore City Council want our downtown to look like a shipping port with two huge cargo ships that somehow veered off course and got permanently moored on opposite sides of the street. Is that what you want? I certainly don’t.
Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) has a much better plan. Their plan also supports affordable housing, but would relocate those units into several smaller parcels north of Railroad Ave. The SLD plan would even provide 100 more low-income units than the City’s plan. SLD’s alternative plan would create a beautiful central park, provide adequate parking, and avoid traffic congestion.
If you agree with SLD’s vision for downtown Livermore, then please contribute to the legal fees of the lawsuit that they have filed in opposition to the City of Livermore’s flawed plan. To donate, please go to: www.savelivermoredowntown.com/donate-page.
Another very useful action would be to support candidates for office who prefer SLD’s plan. An election will be held on November 8, 2022 for Mayor of Livermore and two Livermore City Council members. If three candidates who oppose the City’s downtown plan are elected, the balance of power in Livermore will shift in favor of SLD’s better plan.
So, my fellow Livermore residents, it’s up to us. What do we want for our downtown? A lovely central park or cargo ships?