Jeff Kaskey, Livermore

As you mark your choices for City Council on the ballot, this is a useful question to consider. They don’t fix potholes or trim trees; we have an excellent maintenance department that handles that. They don’t put out fires; our expert Fire Department does the job. They don’t issue permits, police the streets, collect garbage or operate a library. Our skilled staff does these and many other things quite well. It is the City Council’s job to listen respectfully to the residents and turn our vision, concerns and needs into priorities and directions for that talented staff. At least, that’s what the City Council SHOULD do.