As you mark your choices for City Council on the ballot, this is a useful question to consider. They don’t fix potholes or trim trees; we have an excellent maintenance department that handles that. They don’t put out fires; our expert Fire Department does the job. They don’t issue permits, police the streets, collect garbage or operate a library. Our skilled staff does these and many other things quite well. It is the City Council’s job to listen respectfully to the residents and turn our vision, concerns and needs into priorities and directions for that talented staff. At least, that’s what the City Council SHOULD do.
So, when you vote, consider who is going to listen carefully and respect your voice. Our previous mayor, once again a candidate, is well known for disrespecting those citizens who disagree with him. One of the prospective council candidates posts videos of his aggressive hits on signature gatherers. These are not people who are going to give respectful consideration to your dissenting opinions or challenging questions.
I want a council that will listen to me and you and all of our town, will be honest about the choices and compromises they make, and will work to incorporate our voices into the directions they give for running this City.
These thoughts can apply to residents of any city, and for each city I wish you the best of luck. In Livermore, those respectful, listening candidates are Carol Wahrer (dist. 1), Ben Barrientos (dist. 2), and Mony Nop (mayor).