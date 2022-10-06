Elections are upon us, with three open seats for city council. All Livermore voters can vote for mayor, while Districts 1 and 2 will vote for their first district councilmembers. The choices we make are deeply consequential for Livermore. What matters most is not identity, nor any single issue, but the demonstrated ability and willingness to do the hard work on behalf of all Livermore. Why?
Knowledge, skill, and practice matter. Take, for a couple of examples, basketball and opera—depending on how you like your drama. Basketball requires long hours of practice, knowing the rules, and working with teammates, coaches, and managers. Similarly, opera requires vocal practice, learning words and music, and working with orchestra, cast, and director. What a disaster it would be if the Warriors or Livermore Valley Opera hired someone with no knowledge of basketball or opera simply for the sake of “new blood”!
Yet some voters make exactly that argument for candidates for public office. That attitude trivializes public office in ways that damage all of us. As with any job, at a minimum any serious candidate for public office should be able to demonstrate they have done their homework by showing up and putting the time in to learn the nature of the role. In other words, practicing, learning the rules, understanding the roles of the different players, and demonstrating an ability to work with others for a common goal.
Livermore is a special place with a remarkable sense of community and welcome, with the aspiration of continual self-improvement, and the ability to plan creatively for inevitable change. That is why, when the new RHNA (regional housing needs allotment) came out, we were prepared with locations for new housing. That is why developing the downtown cultural core meant including all who chose to participate. That is why our prudent financial management enabled us to help our businesses and residents to better weather the pandemic.
Livermore really is special. But that doesn’t happen without work and care from all of us. How we treat each other matters. The hard work put in by our superb city staff matters. And who we elect to city council matters too. In the races for councilmembers and mayor, only three have done the necessary work. Stay tuned for more on who they are.