The City Council asked staff for a report regarding “Factual information concerning the referendum against ordinance 2089.” Instead, the report is mostly about the initiative. Nowhere in the staff report is there information about the effect of the referendum. Simply, the referendum affirms, or a “No” vote repeals, the Presidio Development Agreement. By repealing the development agreement, the initiative to be put to the voters in November becomes meaningful. The city's intent with Measure P is to allow the developer to ignore the voter initiative, and that’s information which should be made clear to the voters.
A “No” vote on the referendum does not prevent the city’s exact plan from going forward, if that’s what the voters decide in November. A “Yes” vote makes the November initiative vote irrelevant. The staff report does not address council’s request for information on the referendum.
If any information is going to be made public by the city regarding the referendum, it should be to clarify what the referendum is about, as I've noted above. With that information, it is clear why I support “No” on P.