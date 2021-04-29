Jorge Barrantes, Livermore
I would like to figure out the percentage of military personnel that exist in the police force.
In one respect, it is commendable that former military personnel serve as policy officers, but their training is to fight real war enemies. Their training doesn't come from the police academies, but from military academies.
In war, if you see the enemy, you are aware that you could be heard and so protect yourself as much as possible. But we are not enemies, but common citizens with families and friends and part of the common good. Yes, we commit errors like the one for using counterfeit money that carries a penalty of $1,000, but destroying a life is a charge to apply to real enemies and not to our heart and soul of the communities we love to live.
All comes to this percentage that we have become to ignore. What else needs to happen?