Jim Hutchins, Livermore
Livermore has been a rural town since its founding in 1876. Its First Street is wider than most similar nearby cities because ranchers used to drive cattle down it to the railcars at the train station. Two decades ago, Highway 84 was relocated off First Street, allowing the city’s main street to be redesigned, presenting visitors with a more visually appealing scene. It created an atmosphere that drew people in.
Today, First Street is cluttered with unattractive dining areas out to the street, the park at the flagpole has been torn out, the once green Mills Square Park has been replaced by a big piece of concrete called Livermorium Plaza, and the street is strewn with garbage. The west end of First Street is being dominated by the four-story Legacy Apartment buildings, with another four-story low-income housing project and five-level garage planned directly behind the First Street businesses. In the last decade, the City Council has changed the course for Livermore’s downtown from one that draws visitors in to one that pushes them away. And this despite the results of the city funded 2017 PlaceWorks Outreach, and the Council’s own 2018 published priorities that said, “the historic character of Downtown is a key part of Livermore’s identity” and “that new uses are in scale with existing buildings and do not loom over areas such as Blacksmith Square or First Street.”
The Council twenty years ago aimed to make Livermore a place to be, while the Council in the last decade, primarily under Mayor Marchand, has gone in the opposite direction. This town deserves better and deserves representatives that work for the good of people, rather than pushing their own agendas under the guise of “progress.”