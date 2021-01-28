Dave Biggers, Livermore
What happened to Livermore's opportunity to create something special for downtown out of the old Lucky property?
It started with the Lennar project, which nobody liked because of its congestion and residential overbuild. That led to a city-run outreach program in 2017, which generated a list of findings, preferences, and requirements to help guide a rethink of that eight-acre parcel. What came out of those sessions was a clear consensus for (the following).
- Open space park-ish feel between Livermore Ave and L Street.
- West side hotel.
- Sufficient (and convenient) parking.
- Minimal housing with zero being the consensus preferred.
- Preserve Blacksmith Square.
The city came up with a plan, but it seemed to pay little attention to the solicited input as it maintained the East side hotel and much of the housing (now Eden Housing) through the core of the property. Nonetheless, with drawings depicting the reduced housing, a wide swath of green through the middle and a city message of, "There's your park, now let's get on with it," they were able to defeat a March 2020 referendum and ... get on with it.
Fast forward to last month, (when) the housing plans submitted for final approval were made public and showed a much larger and more box-ish residential footprint in the core area, thus reducing that once wide swath of green into little more than apartment complex landscaping. Gone is any semblance of a park-ish feel beyond Stockmen's. It's just an apartment complex in downtown Livermore.
Is that what we were thinking would be something special? It's not even consistent with the city's pre-referendum marketing, much less with the solicited input from the community.
I repeat ... what happened?