Glenn Stewart, Livermore
Housing is affordable if it costs no more than 30% of one’s income. Affordable housing generally means affordable to lower-income people with incomes at or below 80% of the area median income.
Affordable housing was bad enough before COVID-19. Now a third of households in the U.S. are renters, and almost half of those households pay more than 30% of their income for housing. Before a federal moratorium was put in place last fall, up to 40 million people were at risk of eviction due to the economic shock of the pandemic. That risk may not be going away anytime soon.
The average median income in Livermore is $151,556 (2021 World Population Review). The median house price was $1.05 million last month.
Eden Housing’s mission statement: “Eden Housing creates and sustains high-quality affordable housing communities that advance equity and opportunity for all.”
Eden Housing serves very low-, low- and moderate-income families, seniors, veterans, people living with physical, mental or developmental disabilities, and the formerly homeless.
Livermore made a good decision several years ago to embrace Eden Housing and do its part to build affordable housing.
The city is currently moving forward to build 130 Eden Housing units in two 4.5-story buildings on the NW corner of the downtown development site with an insufficient number of parking spaces.
In my opinion, 130 units are not enough affordable housing units to do our part in the housing crisis, and high-rise housing does not belong on the development site.
After reviewing Google maps, it looks like there are several land parcels located between Railroad Avenue and the railroad tracks, and east of North L Street, that the city could acquire for Eden Housing and build a robotic parking garage – which requires a smaller land footprint, is cheaper to build, has a low building height profile, and can garage more vehicles than a conventional parking structure. It would provide ample parking for Eden Housing and additional parking for others.
After a little math, I believe up to 250 Eden Housing units could be built.
Is the City of Livermore open to the challenge of stepping up to the plate to build more affordable housing for the future?