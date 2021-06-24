Jan Brovont, Livermore
I, too, like many other upset residents in Livermore, find it hard to believe how Mayor Woerner and our City Council can continue on with their own “plans” when so many residents don’t like or want Livermore to have stack and pack 4-story buildings downtown. The center of town should NOT be the place for high density, 4-story housing which would close up the area, and make it look like anything but a wine country town/city.
The majority of the residents attending the Placework’s workshops several years ago had housing at the bottom of the list. Public open space, buildings only 2-3 stories and the hotel should use building materials such as red brick, rustic beams etc. (to match) the Blacksmith’s Square, not overshadow it.
Four-story buildings on the old Lucky lot, plus 4-5 story public parking garage and 4-story housing across L St. will overpower our once quaint downtown. How can we advertise Livermore having a wine country destination? How will large 4-story buildings give Livermore a wine country feel?
The public parking garage which is scheduled to be built where KFC was on L St. is being promoted as “public” parking. Most likely, it will be full of overflow from residents and visitors of Legacy Homes, shoppers in the 14,000 sq ft of retail. With a small unit of Eden housing only having 1 parking space, where will their second car be parked? Where will their visitors park? In the “public” parking garage. Right??
Other ridiculous parking ideas they have for downtown, (include) just adding a few more parking spaces. It’s likely a lot more cars (yours and mine if we go downtown) will likely get scraped or dented doors and bumpers, since they are making parking spaces smaller and shorter.
Like many others, I don’t see our mayor and city council working for “us”, the residents. If they have good reasons, why don’t they make them known; then maybe both sides could work together.