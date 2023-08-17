Welcome to the Democratic Republic of Livermore, whose leadership has set about exercising authoritarian mandates to design and implement any changes it decides upon. History amply demonstrates that without effective opposition, one of the consequences of authoritarian management is that it locks in its style of despotic governance. Despite the traditional political window dressing, the citizens of Livermore are not to be seriously engaged in most of the decisions that will change Livermore for the rest of its existence – after all, the bosses know better about what is good for the citizens than the poor ignorant and hapless residents themselves!
Actual changes abound; for example, completely altering the center of Livermore by building three- and four-story structures completely out of sync and style with the character of what was a town and will, after all the construction, become a city – with all the attendant effects that density brings, like traffic jams, and a flood of commercial establishments which will pluck the silver, gold, and plastic cash out of the pockets of the people, euphemistically called customers.
Then there is the overhauling of East Avenue, so far with the white elephantine plastic dildos at major redesigned corners, instead of increasing the needed street lighting on East Avenue. Increased police presence should be implemented during rush-hour traffic and when students from Granada High cross at the west end, and from East Avenue Middle School near where Hillcrest Avenue crosses East Avenue. Obviously, the East Avenue project was politically motivated, since it appears to lack any substantial transportation engineering justification.
Do you know that Livermore has a Climate Action Plan? Really, the impact of what happens in Livermore seriously affects the climate – I bet you didn’t know that! So, what impacts are going to be “mitigated” – a favorite word of the climate posse. We have to stop cooking, heating our water, and drying our clothes with gas; we need to have electric vehicles, and we need to generate power with other than fossil fuels – wind power and sunlight are the major candidates. We will need massive battery storage facilities to cover our needs when the sun is obscured and/or when the winds are on vacation. There are chemical hazards associated with making, using, and disposing of batteries.
Well, the story is far more complicated than what I have described. Do yourself a favor and think about what the future holds for Livermore.