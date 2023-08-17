Owen Brovont, Livermore

Welcome to the Democratic Republic of Livermore, whose leadership has set about exercising authoritarian mandates to design and implement any changes it decides upon. History amply demonstrates that without effective opposition, one of the consequences of authoritarian management is that it locks in its style of despotic governance. Despite the traditional political window dressing, the citizens of Livermore are not to be seriously engaged in most of the decisions that will change Livermore for the rest of its existence – after all, the bosses know better about what is good for the citizens than the poor ignorant and hapless residents themselves!