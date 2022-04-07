Carol Chargin, Livermore
Controversy still lives regarding the best development plan for downtown Livermore. Some of my friends are so tired of the whole situation they have just written off the whole idea of a redeveloped downtown, as they are certain they will be dead before anything happens. Some are still angry as they do not believe the plan now put forth by the City Council is the plan they voted for. And some still hope for some kind of compromise.
This past week, Mr. Marchand announced his plan to run again for mayor of Livermore. What that means to me is that any compromise that might have occurred in the future will not happen if he is re-elected. At one of the recent City Council meetings, Mr. Marchand went on a rant, or was it a mantra, demeaning the people who want to return to the plan they voted for. I believe Mr. Marchand is trying to implement the plan he believes will be his legacy to Livermore. After listening to his repetitive chant about the group of many faces, I was certain I belonged to it, some very nefarious group and was probably a danger to society. Actually, I just want the best possible plan for Livermore. Just because one disagrees with the Eden Housing Plan does not mean one is a nefarious selfish person who only cares about himself. I, and many others, take the long view into the future of what we hope for Livermore.
The election for Mayor of Livermore will not occur until this coming November. I have no idea what will happen in the redevelopment of Livermore until that time, but I do know that Mr. Marchand is not interested in working with people who do not agree with him. I think a different kind of mayor, one who is willing to listen to all sides and not denigrate people will be a better