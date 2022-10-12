Ted Sanlis, Livermore
Just received the Community Newsletter from the city of Livermore; at first glance it appears a bit self-serving for the city to boast about their plan, but upon closer review, I was left with a feeling that this is a pretty good plan. My occasional glance at The Independent mail column left me with the impression that the whole city population is against the proposed city plan. Upon closer review, I came to realize it’s a relatively small number of citizens that speak much, loudly, and say very little. To influence my opinion and vote in the upcoming election, I ask for the loud minority to present a viable plan for the Eden Housing project- what is the alternative, what is the cost and proposed schedule? Until the alternative plan is explained, my vote will be for the existing administration that got us this far and has a plan to take us to finish. My guess is that most Livermore citizens have the same perspective. I am a 30-year resident and hope to reach 50.