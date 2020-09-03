Jan Brovont, Livermore
Have you heard of the East Avenue Corridor proposal? Livermore has hired TJKM to conduct a survey and hold a few Zoom meetings to present the idea. Many of the city’s citizens, notably our East Avenue neighbors, have heard nothing about this.
The proposal includes a survey with questions about sidewalks, crosswalks, streetlights, and buses. Do the sidewalks need repair? If you can’t find a parking place would you be willing to walk one block, two blocks, drive around until you found one, or leave the area? Options for vehicles were clearly limited.
The city says it wants to improve safety but seems more to want to get people out of their cars and riding bikes, buses or walk. Though this is a good idea in many ways, how does this impact our elderly, or people with young children? This is counterintuitive to the idea of providing a safer, more pedestrian-friendly environment.
It appears that the city wants to take away one car lane each direction for bikes. This doesn’t sound unreasonable until you look at normal traffic patterns and street layout.
Traffic may not be bad now, but we aren’t at our usual traffic flow. What about every time a car or bus wants to turn left? Every vehicle behind them would have to stop with no way to pass. This is a safety disaster waiting to happen. In addition, any time someone needs to turn left into their driveway, or leave from a driveway, there would be a disruption in the flow of traffic, exacerbating congestion, possibly doubling the time it would take to drive down that street. Stopping at stop signs, stop lights, pedestrians, waiting for cars in front of you to turn left would all slow traffic. That’s why the street was widened it in the first place.
Lastly and most importantly, emergency vehicles such as firetrucks, ambulances, and police cars, all needing to get through quickly and safely, would be dramatically impacted by the increased congestion.
Why hasn’t the city informed more people about the survey and Zoom meetings? I have only heard about one Zoom meeting, where it was suggested that final decisions would be made in late September. However, when I recently asked when the next Zoom meeting would be held, I was also told late September.