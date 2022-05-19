Trish Munro, Livermore
1. What is 42?
a. The answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe, and everything
b. Jackie Robinson’s number, worn by other ballplayers only on Jackie Robinson Day.
c. The number of buildings that the city of Livermore owns and maintains.
d. All of the above.
2. What is an example of an essential facility?
a. Civic Center Library
b. Carnegie building
c. The water reclamation plant
d. Sycamore Grove
e. City Hall
3. What is an example of a specific use facility?
a. Civic Center Library
b. Carnegie building
c. The water reclamation plant
d. Sycamore Grove
e. City Hall
4. What is an example of a general use facility?
a. Civic Center Library
b. Carnegie building
c. The water reclamation plant
d. Sycamore Grove
e. City Hall
5. To determine how healthy the city’s assets are, the city looks at all the components of those assets, from windows to plumbing and evaluates:
a. Risk, which is the overlap between the probability of failure and consequences of failure.
b. Cost of replacing coponents that would have large consequences if they failed.
c. Cost of replacing components that have a high probability of failure.
d. Cost of purchasing a warehouse of duct tape.
e. A, B, and C
Answers:
1. d, 2. e, 3. b, 4. a, 5. e
Note: for questions 2, 3, and 4, Sycamore Grove is under LARPD’s purview, and the Water Reclamation Plant has a dedicated funding source, so it falls under a different category (technical term: enterprise fund).
Want more? The questions and answers all came from the building's fact sheet. You can learn more about assets this weekend by playing the augmented reality adventure with L'more the Asset Hound. He'll be your guide as you explore Carnegie Park (2155 Third Street), searching for hidden passwords while learning about the City's assets (like roads, pipes, buildings, and more). If you can find them all, you’ll be entered to win fun prizes! Both the building fact sheet and adventure sign-up can be found here: www.cityoflivermore.net/assets.