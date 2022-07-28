Thomas Soules, Livermore

The referendum is our one chance to vote on whether we want to move the Eden housing low-income four-story apartment buildings from the proposed location behind the shops on First Street. The Independent said we collected 8,053 signatures for the referendum. I went around our neighborhood and 80-85 % of the folks I talked to signed the referendum. Nancy Mulligan said 100 % of the neighbors she contacted signed it. This sampling does not suggest that only a small minority of the citizens of Livermore want the Eden Housing site moved.