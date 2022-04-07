Melissa Davis, Livermore
This is a response to the many letters suggesting the city buys the -not for sale - parcels on the north side of Railroad at L streets and relocate the Eden housing, including increasing the units by 100.
1. If the parcels aren’t for sale, how does the city buy them in a timely fashion?
2. With the complaints of not enough parking for the current planned project, how do you suggest parking for an additional 100 units - based on the complaints that 1:1 ratio 130 current space not being sufficient, and the suggestion it should be 2:1 - where would the 460 spaces be (230 suggested units X 2 cars per units) not including the visitors (as the complaints for the current plan state are necessary).
3. For those complaining that the current project, along with Legacy will make L Street some type of dark canyon … how will moving it across the street change anything? And why was it not of concern when more of the area would have been for a large private hotel w/pool?
4. Finally, those suggesting the whole area now become a huge park - not the hotel and micro housing FOL previously wanted - How do you all suggest it be funded? LARPD has repeatedly stated they do not have the budget for the suggested park and the only options to support it would be tax increases (based on all recent uproar over suggested parcel taxes probably not an option) or the closures of many of the neighborhood parks - I know I wouldn’t want neighborhoods closed.