Mike Thompson, Livermore
As a 56-year, proud resident of Livermore, I’ve considered sending a letter to the Independent several times.
This is the first time, so you can see that I am very concerned. I’m a businessman and used to negotiations and reaching agreements.
Last year, after months of residents input, the city requesting input, and then the measure P vote, the residents voted in favor of the City Plan. I voted for the City Plan. Like all my friends and family, I had two main concerns, will there be enough parking and will there be enough open space.
For the record, these two concerns are shared by a large majority of our citizens.
Now, we hear that Eden Housing has changed its plans and now wants to be given almost a 50% bigger footprint. This results in two major issues.
One, Veterans Park now shrinks to a grass strip between two four-story buildings, so the park is gone. Second, Eden’s new plan is almost 100 parking places less than city code.
Therefore, the two most important expressed concerns of Livermore residents, parking and open space, are severely impacted. The new residents of Eden Housing will take at least 100 parking spaces from public parking.
Result, less parking for our citizens to shop and eat downtown, another blow to our suffering small businesses and their employees.
What happens to downtown cannot be changed after the fact. We will have to live with it. If you, like me, are scared and concerned, please speak up, otherwise, I believe the result will be devastating to our great city.
What is to be done? My suggested options are:
1: Have Eden go back to their agreed plan, OR
2: Seek an alternative site for their housing, OR
3: Put this new plan on the ballot, so we can vote on it and make sure we have a fair decision.
In closing, I feel very confident that if Livermore citizens could attend council meetings in person, residents’ feelings would be very evident.