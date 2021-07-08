Bruce Gach, Livermore
The Mailbox Guidelines specifically state that “letters are monitored at the discretion of the paper’s editor” (and I would hope the paper’s owner) to “properly reflect their content and clarity” and “the right to decide whether or not the letter will be published.”
I have noticed over the past few years that the name calling and negative language allowed in the Mailbox from submitters has increased dramatically with apparent impunity concerning the words used in the content.
In two of the June 2021 issues, the same author wrote and had printed his descriptions of Livermore City Council members which per the above revealed that the editor and owner of the paper must have approved of the author’s wording as being acceptable and appropriate.
Patricia Munro was called among other comments the “queen of Livermore “ and later renamed “Patrice Monrovia (the fascist queen/theater enthusiast)”. Brittni Kiick, was called her “little partner in crime, somebody as woke and privileged, the princess of Livermore.” She also was renamed later as “Britanniia Fliiik (has never seen a dictionary she likes and words seem to cause her physical pain).” Robert Carling was named “Robert Chalzinger (may or may not be anti-semetic).” Mayor Bob Woerner was called Babbert Wormmonger (the “big player”).
Calling others names using their skin color, race, sex, religion has been thoroughly researched. It usually begins with lack of compassion for others by children early in life as a way to degrade and belittle those not liked for whatever reason so the “caller” can create a mental construct to personally feel superior. Adding an educational taunt as a further injury is cruel and cowardly. The use of religion or beliefs is heinous and has been a common reason used for degrading, isolating, killing and eradicating those who do not think, talk, look or believe similarly to one’s own thoughts and lineage. These behaviors, if not modulated in early life remain.
Dear author of these two articles and those who monitor the content of the Mailbox articles, how would you feel if this type of language was used specifically toward you, your family or your relatives? Would you be pleased, a little upset, angry, vindictive or even worse? Mailbox monitors, “Please don’t up the hate and disrespect ante that is becoming a standard in publications around the world.”