Mony Nop, Livermore
I often meet about five to ten people per week during my walk in downtown Livermore.
During the past few months of running into people in Livermore, they often asked me about what is going on in downtown Livermore. Our conversations often lead to Eden Housing and its current location. Most of course, do not know all of the many changes that come with the magnitude of this project. However, we always speak about our love for Livermore and what we would like to see happen in our downtown Livermore. I have now spoken to over 100 people during the past few months about our downtown and Eden Housing. I can honestly say that 100% of the people I spoke with would like to see the city and Eden Housing work together and move Eden Housing to another location.
Seeing what is happening on the current Groth Brother’s lot, everyone wanted more open space with a larger park in downtown Livermore, helping us to secure the uniqueness, charms and characters of downtown Livermore.
It is my hope that our mayor and city council members will listen to our residents and make the necessary changes to preserve our charms and characters of downtown by relocating Eden Housing.