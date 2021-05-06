Rich Buckley, Livermore
We are lucky to have John Stein on the Livermore Planning Commission. The over-reactive, emotional, politically correct class serving on the planning commission needs to take a deep breath or two, and reset their independence meters. I'm slowly learning, we need more people like John on the
City Council or running the city as Mayor. John's point is very relevant.... what's a better term than the offensive "G" word? How about these 3-words: "bait and switch" Even Eden Housing architect apologized for not being able to deliver as promised.
There is evidence they all new from the get-go. Inadequate parking of the magnitude associated with the existing Eden Housing plan is a terrible design experiment to foist on our downtown. There are two alternative projects not being helpfully analyzed in public by the city as promised by the mayor during his election campaign. One project located on the West 150-feet, the other project on the North 150-feet. TO THE WEST: Just condemn the bedrooms and units and space needed out of the new rental project being developed on the old Groth Bros. site. It has sufficient parking, setbacks, designs, fixed cost (not subject to runaway inflation) and satisfies other environmental concerns. Rough order of magnitude of costs savings over the current Eden Housing project should be at least equal to the additional costs of the acquisition and provide open space of a 2 to 1 wanted larger city park on the old Lucky Store super block that can be used by everyone. ON THE NORTH: Save Downtown Livermore contingency www.savelivermoredowntown.com has worked up a development scenario, perhaps even more attractive than my preferred idea on the West Side. During his election our current mayor promised us a serious look at alternatives, yet fails to do so. He's leaving a few thousand of us feeling like no one is listening, or worse, treating us like chumps. Worse yet, if John is right about the parking, we may need to find a new word to replace the dreaded "G" word in order to discuss what we're creating.