Doug Mann, Livermore
Is a “Lamphier-Gregory” an exotic sports car, a trendy hoodie or designer handbag? Actually, Lamphier-Gregory (Lamphier like “lamp fear” and Gregory like... Gregory) is a name you should get to know and here’s why.
Is a "Lamphier-Gregory" an exotic sports car, a trendy hoodie or designer handbag? Actually, Lamphier-Gregory (Lamphier like "lamp fear" and Gregory like... Gregory) is a name you should get to know and here's why.
This company (loosely categorized as an “Environmental Consultant”) was deeply involved in the attempt to develop Garaventa Hill in North Livermore. They largely operate in secret, away from the public. The other bad actors in these sorts of projects are typically more visible. For Garaventa, it was an aggressive developer, the failing City Attorney, and the chronically unhelpful City Council. But the real dirty work quietly begins with the developer’s consultant.
Livermore hired Lamphier-Gregory in 2011 at the developer’s request, as a key enabler for the destructive housing plan. The environmental impact report that Lamphier-Gregory prepared for the city was so flawed that the City of Livermore was sued and lost. Every California county and city was devastated by the ruling, and they are unhappy about it.
Now, a new scheme to destroy Garaventa Hill is being launched, and guess who is heading it up? That’s right. Livermore is planning to hire Lamphier-Gregory again. You can’t make this stuff up.
Even though the Hill is so environmentally sensitive that it can’t be urbanized, they’ll drag us through the same nonsense they tried before. Expect fake outreach meetings, false justifications, wasted time and money, etc. You’ll be hearing a lot about it in the coming years.
By the way, you can drive a Lamphier-Gregory, but the maintenance costs are brutal. At least it’s machine washable.
