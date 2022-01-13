Anthony Beckett, Pleasanton
Is the Alameda County District Attorney election important?
Very much YES. Of particular concern is candidate Pamela Price, who is backed by George Soros, who has a certain agenda for his investments.
Looking at the track record of Soros-backed DA candidates nationwide who won, the pattern is very clear: eliminate cash bail, and lower charges for crimes like burglary, theft, robbery, assault - even armed robbery, home invasion and carjacking. Look no further than San Francisco to see the result: DA Chesa Boudin was backed by Soros and San Francisco - the smash-and-grab retail robbery capital of America - is paying dearly. Businesses are closing and leaving the city for good - because criminals are winning.
Why does Soros focus on these DA races? In funding local DA campaigns, activists hope to secure many of the sentencing and bail policies they have struggled to realize through laws or ballot initiatives. That's right. Things that couldn't pass muster through a vote can be adjusted to the DA's liking. Like what Gascon has done in L.A. Incidentally, both Boudin and Gascon are facing recalls for this very activity. New York City and Philidelphia have the same problems with the same cast who I suspect will soon initiate recalls.
If you shudder when you see the crime in San Francisco, beware of Pamela Price. She'll bring it to Alameda County. Guaranteed.