Seeing photos and news video of Taliban "troops" walking the streets of Afghanistan, I observe a pattern; the Taliban have guns and the citizens of Afghanistan do not.
The same was true in any number of places where armed thugs took over a country: Russia, Cuba, China, certainly a host of other places.
In all instances where a tyranny takes control, it quickly disarms the citizens if they were armed.
I recall the words of our Constitution, "A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed." This language is said to have been in response to the British Crown's attempt to disarm the citizens of the American colonies, similarly to disarming dissident groups within the U.K., the Scots and Irish for example.
Was it the head Russian commie, Khrushchev, who said something like, "We can never conquer the Americans, they have too many guns"?
The people of Afghanistan did not.