Michael Ferrucci, Livermore
I’ve said it many times to the city council, as well as letters to the paper, "What’s not to like about a larger downtown central park?”
I fear the latest iteration of the Eden housing project for 130 dwellings in downtown Livermore is a major mistake. A mistake that will create a negative result that will last for decades. There is no doubt that this bastardization of our downtown landscape with three- and four-story, tacky buildings will certainly disappoint voters like myself with a sincere desire for a larger downtown central park.
Three- and four-story buildings in our downtown will undoubtably make our town look more and more like Walnut Creek and other municipalities I’ve seen and loath in Southern California, or worse yet, Dublin!
I am not against housing mixed with retail. I grew up and went to college in San Francisco, where I lived in a flat above a hardware store. Retail development and housing is essential. However, we are not San Francisco or Orange County!
We are Livermore, and I believe we have a special responsibility and obligation to maintain the elements that give us that reputation of caring about our environment and our desire to protect our community from greedy development. I suggest that housing be considered North of Railroad Avenue, where there is more than adequate and available land potential for much more needed affordable housing.
To quote one of my mentors, “Why foul our nest?”
I have always supported a larger central park and urge our council to do the same.