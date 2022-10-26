Carol Chargin, Livermore
I attended the City Council meeting on September 27, 2022. I didn’t know the people who spoke, but we all shared the desire to have the Council return to the plan the citizens voted for.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Carol Chargin, Livermore
I attended the City Council meeting on September 27, 2022. I didn’t know the people who spoke, but we all shared the desire to have the Council return to the plan the citizens voted for.
In 2019, the citizens of Livermore approved a plan for the redevelopment of downtown Livermore. But Livermore City Council made big changes in the plan. The original housing plan included 4 small buildings versus the 2 much larger and taller buildings now proposed. The possible number of bedrooms for each apartment has been increased, which allows for an increased population density. With more bedrooms, the footprint of the construction has increased. This change in population density changes the size and height of the apartments and means that only a small playground between the housing units will be available. A large central park is no longer available to the residents and visitors. Parking will be even more difficult with the City Council plan, as the number of parking spaces per living unit has been decreased. Traffic congestion will increase.
The needed low-income housing cannot be “fixed” by changing this housing development into low-income housing, but it certainly can destroy forever an inviting central park for the citizens of the City of Livermore, which many people have testified they want. The desired open and relaxing park area will be lost to tall, large apartment buildings. The oasis people wanted will not exist.
If having low-income housing is a must for the Council members, how about just keeping the number and size of the housing units as was originally designed, divide the number of available housing units between low income and moderate-income units, and slightly increase the costs to the renters/buyers of the moderate-income residents. Don’t low-income people deserve spacious apartments, too?
Many citizens of Livermore think they have been deceived by our City Council because of the changes that have been made. The Council Plan IS NOT the plan people voted for. Mr. Marchand is supporting the City Council Plan. Mr. Marchand says he listens to the people, but it is obvious he does not! This is not the way a democracy is supposed to work.
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Foothill High School girls volleyball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 3-0 on Sept. 15. The Falcons improve to 15-2 while the Cowboys drop to 3-7.