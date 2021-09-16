Jim Hutchins, Livermore
This last weekend, the Bankhead hosted its 2021 Season Gala featuring Vanessa Williams and the Livermore-Amador Symphony. It was a spectacular show, and demonstrates how the downtown can be both an attraction, and a showcase of what Livermore is and has to offer. There were many people attending from out-of-town who were drawn to the event, and donated thousands of dollars to our downtown theater. Those same people have now gained an appreciation for our town.
When downtowns are inviting, charming places, with ample natural elements, such as green space, fountains, flowers, vistas, shopping, entertainment and restaurants, people will want to visit.
Pleasanton provides quality amenities for their residents and would never consider placing an apartment building on their downtown park, where they offer free concerts. Pleasanton residents are encouraged to come and put out blankets and chairs to listen to live music and engage in friendly socializing. Livermore officials in contrast prefer the look of towering cement buildings the size of football fields on the last remaining block of open space in downtown.
Livermore is oblivious that it is driving local residents and tourists, who are searching for a more relaxing and cleaner environment, to Pleasanton and other nearby towns. Pleasanton has worked to retain cleanliness, order, grass, trees, and flowers in their downtown. A recent walk-through of Livermore’s downtown revealed broken bottles, filthy elevators in the garage, feces by the garage crosswalk, trash, grease and discarded clothing littering the area. This lack of attention to cleanliness has been ongoing and is a sign that Livermore’s poor governance is damaging our once charming downtown.
The Livermore City Council’s published priorities for the downtown ranked Community Character its second highest priority (after parking), saying “the historic character of Downtown is a key part of Livermore’s identity” and “new development [should] reflect Livermore’s historic character.” And they ranked downtown Open Space as their third highest priority. The Council needs to follow its own published priorities. The city has a chance to preserve its community character by moving Eden Housing to another less congested location and retaining the remaining open space for the people to have an inviting destination park for all to enjoy, creating a showcase that will draw people to Livermore and leave a lasting positive impression.
Photos showing the downtown trash problem can be found on PreserveDowntownLivermore.com.