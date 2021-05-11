Kathy Pedrini, Livermore
At this week's Livermore Airport Commission meeting, I submitted the following question, “There seems to be more and more traffic taking off and landing at LVK outside of the voluntary curfew hours. For example, on April 30, a plane took off at 3:44 a.m.! I have FlightAware and can see (and hear) this traffic. Was this a "one off," or are local residents going to have to live with this happening more and more frequently?”
The replies I got at the meeting were, "LVK doesn't have a curfew," "We can't do anything about this," and "We'd have to read the minds of the pilots."
Excuse me? LVK can't or won’t do anything about this?
In March, over 600 complaints were submitted, and the report is 76 pages long! Yet, LVK continues to tell the public there is no noise problem and all of these complaints are "a social media push."
Here is just one of the over 600 complaints in the report:
Message on Noise Complaint Line, "Sunday morning at 6 a.m., a plane flew over our house. Put me down as a complaint. I know it's not going to do any good, you guys never do anything anyhow. Thank you."
Here's the ‘resolution’ from LVK:
"The jet departed normally from 25R at 6:07 a.m., passing over your area at 1,500 feet MSL. Your complaint has been logged. Thank you."
There is nothing LVK can do about the increasing number of early morning and late-night departures and arrivals? How about being a good neighbor and doing more regarding the ‘Voluntary Restraint Night Flying Policy’ from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.? Even though LVK has a noise complaint system, what's the point of it when little to nothing is ever done about the noise?