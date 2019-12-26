If you vote to approve the city council's development agreement with the Presidio Hotel Group on March 3, you should expect:
1) a possible lengthy walk from the new L-Street parking garage if you want to go to a movie at Livermore Cinemas or attend a Bankhead performance because the proposed hotel will have no parking facility, so hotel guests AND employees will be using the parking garage on Railroad Avenue, as well as the proposed I Street garage. Even with the I Street extension, demand for parking spaces will likely exceed the supply.
2) 130 stacked, 3-4 story condos right in the center of downtown, taking up half the space of what could, instead, be a park from L Street to South Livermore Avenue.
3) your vote later in November in favor of the Central Park Plan will have been rendered meaningless, because if the hotel development agreement is approved, there can be no Central Park Plan.
If, however, you vote no on the development agreement referendum in March, that is, NO on Measure P, then:
1) a hotelier already interested in developing a larger hotel at Railroad and L Streets can step forward to present its proposal, which it cannot do as long as the city has signed an exclusive development agreement with Presidio for a smaller hotel at South Livermore and Railroad. Indeed, Presidio could also present a proposal to develop a hotel at the Railroad and L Street site, if it so chose.
2) there can be a new parking structure at Livermore and Railroad where it's most needed - near the theaters - and a park instead of densely packed condos in the center of town.
The council entered into the development agreement with Presidio in order to circumvent the Central Park Initiative and the council wants you to believe that rejecting its development agreement will delay downtown development by years, but another hotelier is already standing by, unable to be identified as long as the Presidio development agreement is in force. If the council had heeded the results of the citizens' outreach process that they spent $500,000 of taxpayer money on several years ago, they would have sited the hotel at Railroad and L Street, and we wouldn't be here having to referend their bad decisions. Vote NO on Measure P!