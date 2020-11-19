Patrick Weidhaas, Dublin
Trump is already planning to run for president in 2024.
I have been wondering what sort of society Trump aims for. Here is my conclusion.
We know that Trump judges everyone by the amount of dollars they have. He sees a binary society: if you are rich, you are a ‘winner.’ If you are not rich, you are a ‘loser.’ In fact, he only respects people whose aim in life is to enrich themselves. He has made it clear that he looks down on people (like members of the military) who are making altruistic sacrifices for the country and do not get rich in the process. Greed is good - altruism is stupid.
Trump's society will reward the winners and penalize the losers. The rich (winners) will be rewarded by making them even richer - at the expense of the non-rich (the losers).
If you are a ‘winner’ (rich), you can afford expensive private health insurance. If you are a ‘loser’ (not rich), you should be penalized. The government should not invest in affordable health insurance for the non-rich (the losers). After all, that would siphon money away from the winners!
In fact, get rid of all social programs; they only benefit the losers!
Only the winners, the rich, deserve any rewards from the government - the losers, the non-rich, have forfeited the right to get anything from the government. The reward for the winners: zero or very low taxes. The penalty for the losers: high taxes.
Any deviation from this society, any attempt to improve life for the middle class and the poor, will be denounced as ‘socialism’ and must be fought tooth and nail.