Paul Stone, Dublin
Our Einsteinian governor has decreed the abolition of the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035.
Tell us, Mr. Governor, where will the electricity, the wattage for all the millions of new electric vehicles come from? We don’t have enough power for even our present needs thanks to your energy policies. You’re already trying to get rid of natural gas and oil production in the state, and you don’t want nuclear power plants or new hydro. Please don’t tell us wind and solar are going to do the job. More magical thinking. Where will the juice come from?
This governor is doing great damage to our state. Look at the mismanagement of our forests, exploding homelessness, crime, etc. I urge you to download the petition to recall Newsom at recallgavin2020.com. Otherwise, will the last one leaving California, please turn off the lights. Oh, I forgot - they’re already off.