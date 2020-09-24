Phyllis Couper, Pleasanton
Governor Gavin Newsom just signed a Democratic legislative bill, SB145, lowering the risk of child predators being held responsible for their actions. What were they thinking? Recently, eight missing children were rescued in Indiana from the clutches of child predators. Fifty missing children were recently rescued in Georgia and Ohio. So, in California our Democrat-controlled legislature and governor are proud to make it easier for child predators to escape the laws meant to protect our children. Shouldn’t the priority be our children?