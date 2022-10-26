Vladimir Pavlushkin, Livermore
A discovery was made in regard to the utility work PG&E abruptly abandoned last week on Bear Creek Drive. Here’s a statement from one of PG&E’s senior staff: “...we learned that the electric betterment [utility work on Bear Creek Drive] portion of the new development project is purely for the new development.”
You might ask yourself, well, of course utility work designed to support a new housing development is... for the new housing development, right? What other purpose does it serve? Well, prior to making the statement, PG&E and City of Livermore Engineering tried to convince us, during an hour-long meeting, that not only is the utility work on Bear Creek independent of the proposed new development, but that it will also serve as a “betterment” to the existing community. Now that they have learned the actual purpose of their work and can maybe piece together what they’re actually working on all day, it begs the question: How do the brains behind our city’s infrastructure get dressed in the morning? The bizarre cherry on top is that the proposed new housing development is not even approved by the City. So why did the City allow PG&E to wreck Bear Creek Drive for a housing development that isn’t even approved? The City has so far been struggling to clearly answer that question, but they have been very clear about one thing: the City did everything right and holds no responsibility.
The problem we are left with now is a trenched and spray-painted Bear Creek Drive. Two splice boxes, large enough to fit a person for electrical maintenance, are now buried next to the sidewalk, and serve absolutely no purpose as they are not attached to anything. The utility-related art and trenching spans about 1,000 feet, and the trench has so far been sloppily backfilled with, what looks to be, some mixture of rocks, sand, and gravel. What was supposed to be a betterment turned out to be a worsenment.
But I have an idea. How about all of these bright minds, who are interested in bettering our street, grab a shovel and get to work. After all, hard labor can be meditative, and it seems like they might benefit from some time to collect their thoughts.