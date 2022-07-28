Van Rainey, Livermore

I was asked by a friend, "What will it take to save our democracy?" Where to start? What it will take remains to be seen, if it is even possible. Like the old Joni Mitchell song says, "You don't know what you've got 'til it's gone," and the level of complacency relative to the threat to democracy indicates that our "cherished" institutions of shared say in our government may be waning from abuse by those seeking greater privilege and control. The same dilemma exists for climate change, planetary sustainability, social inequity and even our public discourse and respect necessary to achieve any progress, much less defeat the trends toward destruction.