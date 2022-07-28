I was asked by a friend, "What will it take to save our democracy?" Where to start? What it will take remains to be seen, if it is even possible. Like the old Joni Mitchell song says, "You don't know what you've got 'til it's gone," and the level of complacency relative to the threat to democracy indicates that our "cherished" institutions of shared say in our government may be waning from abuse by those seeking greater privilege and control. The same dilemma exists for climate change, planetary sustainability, social inequity and even our public discourse and respect necessary to achieve any progress, much less defeat the trends toward destruction.
I recently finished the book by Peter Zeihan titled “The End of the World is Just the Beginning.” In it, he paints a picture of how the liberal world order that has been in place after Bretton Woods and the end of WWII is likely coming to a close. It portends a strain on so many of our dependencies relating to global trade to sufficient food supplies to our seemingly inextricable dependence on fossil fuels that solutions to our social ills would require a level of wisdom and collective consciousness that is beyond our imaginations. So, where do we start? I am inclined to say fight hard, fight now and fight for as long as it will take. But "fighting" indicates winners and losers; we need all sides pulling in the same direction to assure any success for all concerned. As much as I dislike the "them" that I perceive as the primary perpetrators of the ills of this world, I cannot see how we can manage, much less succeed, without their help. I am at a loss of how to ask, much less convince, "them" to become "us," but I see it as necessary to start a path to lasting progress.