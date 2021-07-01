Greg Scott, Livermore
We are a world to the brim with angst and ennui from travails, divisions, categories and propaganda. The strain on the political structures of international and national unity brings intimate stress to the social structures that align people: the nuclear, extended and church families; and civic participation. Environmentally, economically, socially, politically and psychologically we are in decay.
And yet we are resilient, persistent and clever. What will make it right? Are we to change to the course of events and plausible scenarios, or resort to the oppression of power, and to what Fran Lebowitz calls "the noise of money?"
Will it take an overt, enormous catastrophe to bring us together and to our senses? The means to solutions are somehow lost in a lack of interpersonal and academic understanding, resource quality and quantity, and a timeframe that sets a course for sustained and measurable progress toward shared solutions.
Cultural change is difficult. We resist change and the unknown of it. Who listens to whom and who is anyone to tell us anything? Innovation is stifled.
There are the perceptions: old are wrong to young, young are stupid to old and do either fairly perceive the times and their circumstances? The unhealthy resentments continue to grow without any curiosity about how or why things got to be the way they are, or why that narrative is no longer working.
The track is laid, and the antelope will die of hunger or thirst rather than cross it. Our adamance is just as great. Empathy has no room in psychopathy.
Shelter, water, fire (fuel) and food are the basic necessities after oxygen. We have turned them into commodities with little regard for their origins. Does a human being have a right to these? Is there to be any reciprocation for this right? Is there adequate appreciation?
What is to be our personal island and what is to be our commons amongst us? Respect and abuse juxtapose, along with subjective and objective.
Judgment is forsaken with miraculous technology and its owners who lust for control. The greater good is too often sacrificed for personal gain. What does it take to rein this in?
We need to bring mettle to a new era, with broad perspectives, considerations and inclusions of views. It remains to be seen if we have the courage. The luxury of delay is not to our benefit.