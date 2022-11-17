Greg Scott, Livermore
Tania Panarello: “Perhaps Sharon Draggoo and I - and more of you - can work together toward a better way for our commUNITY.” (Mailbox letter, The Independent, 11/10)
Me: “There might have been a time when I would give myself away / Oh, once upon a time I didn’t give a damn / But now, here we are / So whataya want from me” (Adam Lambert, “Whataya Want from Me”).
“[P]eople are too busy WORKING TOGETHER ON SOLUTIONS”? (Panerello, ibid.) Really? We have clear analyses of the problems to have reasonable approaches to “SOLUTIONS”? “[T]oo busy,” for there is little listening. Ms. Panarello says, “some election choices were obvious.” The status quo of the entrenched political machine is in the know? The challengers are in the know?
Take homelessness for example. This commUNITY doesn’t have a clue, nor does its leadership, and its supplanters. The mode is to throw money at the homeless problem, then judge the success by how much money the community spends, say, $20 million to house 23 at Vineyard 2.0. Surrounding that are fatuous community homeless band aid solutions. What a cruel joke.
Who wants to understand homelessness? Who wants to get their hands dirty on homelessness? And you want me, who had been homeless in the Livermore commUNITY for over 6 1/2 years, to be steeped in the toxic positivity of the delusions and self-delusions? (See: Barbara Ehrenreich, “Bright-sided: How the Relentless Promotion of Positive Thinking Has Undermined America,” 2010. The late Ms. Ehrenreich was inspired for this book by her experiences after a breast cancer diagnosis.)
The plan is to have 16 units in the downtown Eden Housing Project for the homeless. Do you all have any inkling what homelessness is? Do we understand the vulnerabilities, the elements of shame, and the traumas of homelessness? Explain to me the sociopsychology of putting homeless individuals on the center stage in the downtown core of Livermore.
I spoke for 2 1/2 years on homelessness to the Livermore City Council. What has been fundamentally accomplished? Try watching a homeless person dying.
“There is a time when the operation of the machine becomes so odious, makes you so sick at heart, that you can’t take part, and you’ve got to put your bodies upon the gears and upon the wheels, upon the levers, upon all the apparatus, and you’ve got to make it stop.” (Mario Savio).
