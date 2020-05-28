Here is a simple solution to the power-mad governors in California, Michigan, New Jersey, Colorado, New Mexico, New York, etc. who refuse to reopen their states and let us out of our homes: Take away their pay and benefits, lavish taxpayer-funded lifestyles, and generous per diems – and confine them and their families and aides in their own homes – until we're released from lockdown and back to work. That would end their dangerous power games in a New York minute. (In a California heartbeat?)
What's Good for the Goose Is Good for the Governors
- Paul Stone, Dublin
-
-
- Updated
A celebration of graduating eighth-graders took place in front of East Avenue Middle School in Livermore this week. “We needed to do something to celebrate the kids,” said Mistee Guzman, Principal. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
Latest News
