Do you know about the East Ave. Corridor? Council wants to make some major changes to East Ave. -- although no word on increasing the number of the street lights, which is what we really need. One option being proposed will decrease the existing 215 parking places to 8 places for the entire East Ave! How do you want East Ave. to meet your traffic flow needs?
In July 2022,the City “hijacked” the referendum and persuaded the city clerk to refuse to send the legal referendum signatures to the county to be counted.
There was the debate between the 2 candidates running for Mayor. Mony Nop and John Marchand. Interesting John Marchand had prior information regarding the city loaning Eden Housing the money so they could buy it from the city. Still seems weird. That information was denied to Mony Nop.
At the mayor’s debut and less than 2 months from our important election, it was made public they had loaned Eden Housing $7.8 million at only a 3% interest rate for a duration of 55 years to purchase a portion of the old Lucky site from the city. The Council also committed the city to provide $4.2 million of public funds for the decontamination of the site, and $5.5 million to Eden for the cost of the public open space Eden must provide. The City has committed an excess of $17 million in public funds that will no longer be available for needed projects.
Livermore’s sewage rates are the highest around. Couldn’t either of our prior mayors do anything to stop or correct this? Here are the links to sewer rates: Sewer Rates Bay Area for Single Family Homes
Another example, the City provided 2 expensive Community Newsletters within 2 weeks. That cost us tax payers $$$. The “special addition newsletter” looked like a glossy promotional ad for the Downtown Plan -- which. the city council wants.
Other than the East Ave. Corridor, all the above have been made public in the last half of 2022, so you can’t blame COVID. What else do we not know about??
