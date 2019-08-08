When is this special interest group that is trying to derail the downtown development project going to drop their other well-polished shoe on the unsuspecting Livermore community? All their efforts to move development away from the Bankhead Theater and to preserve more open space, is only part of their long term plans. Next will be their “reluctant willingness” to give up a big portion of the park they fought so hard for, but for their very good reason — to build a large regional theater in that location, as they proposed a few years back. Now it becomes clear why they are so willing to mislead the public about their activities and force their special interests on the Livermore community.