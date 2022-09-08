A primary goal of Livermore’s Old Guard candidates is to build additional high rise apartment towers downtown. The problem is, you can’t get elected by saying that since it’s such an unpopular position. Time to deflect with some phony outrage!
“They have too many signs!” Huh? Every election has campaign signs, and this year is not unusual. Enthusiastic supporters are eager for change, so it’s no wonder the lopsided visibility favors the new names with new ideas. Maybe the Old Guard complains because they see they’re getting trounced. It’s called good campaign planning and eager volunteers, playing by the rules.
“Moving the affordable housing will be too expensive!”. I never understood why some people seem to enjoy declaring why something can’t be done, no matter what it is. They’ll remain negative regardless of the facts. Livermore has countless locations for affordable housing that are better than stuffing it in towers, in the middle of downtown.
“No one should be allowed to vote on the downtown plans”. This one is the worst of all. Signatures were gathered in sufficient numbers to put the referendum on the ballot, but the Old Guard, with their twisted logic, figured out a sneaky way to try stopping it. All three of their candidates don’t seem to mind disenfranchising every Livermore voter. They don’t want you to have a fair up-or-down vote.
The solution in November is as easy as MBC - Mony, Ben and Carol.