Greg Scott, Livermore
You all are probably in possession of Federal Reserve Note bills that have printed on them "THIS NOTE IS LEGAL TENDER FOR ALL DEBTS, PUBLIC AND PRIVATE." These "DEBTS" would include $26 for delicious "Third Wave" coffee, coffee products and pastries (Lorraine Mann, "All Businesses Should Accept Cash", The Independent, 8/19"); lower-priced gasoline at Costco; and parking fees paid by meter on the San Mateo Coast by Half Moon Bay. Is it not illegal to not accept "LEGAL TENDER" for such payments? In regard to a Livermore coffee business not accepting cash, Ms. Mann asks, "What would a homeless person do, dependent on cash generosity and looking for a cool place to sit in the heat of the day?" The simple answer is: They can no longer purchase coffee at that establishment, even if they had been a regular patron previous to the 'No Cash Policy.'
I also would like to point out to Ms. Mann that while "cash generosity" may be helpful to homeless, it can also be deleterious and used for unhealthful purchases, such as for methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, cannabis and/or alcohol. And not all homeless are "dependent" on "cash generosity”, they actually work, yet from their wages cannot afford the cost burden of housing, which is defined in excess of 30% of gross income. In addition, possessing and/or using a credit card also remains unlikely or not prudent, as Ms. Mann exemplifies. Nevertheless, a 'No Cash Policy' is socio-economically and demographically discriminatory.
It is true that cash can be unsanitary. Lucre can harbor pathogenic bacteria and viruses. Objects which can carry pathogens are called "fomites." Ms. Mann's solution of hand sanitizer is valid for food and beverage employees and for the concerns of the employer/business owner(s). The 'No Cash Policy' got traction with the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. Your chances of getting a SARS-CoV-2 infection from fomites hovers right around zero. I do not want to discourage "hygiene therapy," but most of the thinking around it is erroneous in regard to SARS-CoV-2. If the paranoia is so strong, then think about what you touched when you opened the door to get into the business in the first place.
I do not recommend boycotting the businesses that have "Credit Card Only" policies, however, I do hope these businesses change away from that policy and accept cash!