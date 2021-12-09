Donna Cabanne, Livermore
Where are the Eden Housing contamination testing results? We were told the first week of August that contamination testing results would be ready in about 6 weeks. That would have been mid-September. Now it's December; another 12 weeks have passed. Why is the city report taking so long? What is the hold up?
After receiving testing results, the Water Board will tentatively approve a clean-up plan and issue a fact sheet. The public will only have 30 days to comment on the proposed clean-up. It is critical that ALL residents receive the fact sheet to be able to comment in a meaningful and informed manner. The costs of clean-up are likely to be more expensive if an underground garage is built at this site. Other clean-up alternatives, similar to those used to clean-up J cleaners before installing Stockman's Park, could be cheaper and require less monitoring.
Please email all city council members and request the fact sheet of the updated Water Board contamination findings for Eden Housing be mailed to ALL residents. Email Mayor Woerner, bwoerner@cityoflivermore.net, Bob Carling,rwcarling@cityoflivermore.net,Trish Munro, pkmunro@cityoflivermore.net,Gina Bonanno, rebonanno@cityoflivermore.net, and Brittni Kiick,bkiick@cityoflivermore.net. Please ask all council members to hold a hearing to explain the possible clean-up solutions and the costs for each alternative. If we are going to pay more taxes, we should know the costs for all clean-up choices upfront.