Phyllis Couper, Pleasanton
As one Independent newspaper reader pointed out, letters labeling and disrespectfully referencing others of a different opinion are not productive to intelligent discussions. I am again dismayed by the comments in a letter submitted by attorney Albert Horn, who is concerned about “many events in the last number of weeks.” Again, no indication as to what events. Certainly, we have had upsetting events with the burning, looting, and even murder going on in major cities. Are these the events to which he is referring?
He also said that President Trump does not believe in government by the people, of the people, and for the people. Again, no facts supporting his statement. He said the president is following the fascist playbook and using the tactics of Mussolini and Hitler. Again, no facts. Why is he doing this? Where are the examples?
Is the president a fascist because he supports comprehensive childhood-cancer legislation, or because he signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that doubled the maximum amount of the child-tax credit available to parents, or because he signed the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act? Is it because his Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s officers arrested 1,588 criminals associated with human trafficking? Unless there are facts to substantiate accusations, which are different than political opinions, perhaps it would be better if the editor required facts not accusations as part of submitting a letter