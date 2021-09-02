Rose O’Brien, Livermore
As I walked along the heart of our downtown, I saw our new bakery on Livermore Avenue and was glad. I also saw that our town’s excellent shoe store, along with our men’s clothing store, were open and had survived the pandemic. Along with our ladies’ apparel store around the corner, what a blessing it is not to have to go outside Livermore to do some basic shopping.
Why is it so necessary to place a housing complex into space that ought to be providing we citizens of Livermore with retail stores? Is downtown the only space in the city that the city council will consider for affordable housing? Is dense housing really compatible being co-located with a vibrant commercial area?
Why is the city council so stuck on one single site for an apartment complex? There have been construction holdups due to environmental concerns and other issues with their selection for a site, yet the council steadfastly ignores scores of citizens pleading to change the location of a large apartment complex. Instead of considering alternate sites that have been suggested, they chomp down and arrogantly go on with their plans to build four story buildings in the heart of our downtown. There are other viable options; why won’t they consider other sites?
Why is it that we in Livermore cannot enjoy shopping at retail stores in our own downtown?