Donna Cabanne, Livermore
Where are the supplementary contamination testing results for the Eden Housing site? Still unavailable. The Water Board stated in their first public work notice that testing would end mid-September. It is now the end of December.
The Water Board has received no additional information from the city. What is taking so long? Are we to believe the testing report and answers are taking longer than three months to complete? The extended delay raises more unanswered health and safety concerns about the site where Eden Housing plans to build 130 housing units. Is this site safe for homes, and what would be the total costs of clean-up and monitoring for housing? Is the public being kept in the dark? We, the residents, have a right to access the testing results. We also have a right to participate in a public hearing to fully understand all the contamination results and clean up solutions. After all, the current residents will pay for the clean-up costs.