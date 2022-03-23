Greg Scott, Livermore
"Yes, get what you want to if you want / Cause you can get anything / I know we've come a long way / We're changing day to day / But tell me, where do the children play?" (Cat Stevens, "Where Do The Children Play?")
Quite a number of us in Livermore need economically obtainable housing. We haven't come far on that; in fact, we have gone the opposite direction. The Eden Housing Development - another housing monstrosity proposed for Livermore's downtown core - is not the answer, for it is in the wrong place, ill-conceived and ill-planned.
Urban parks are an American value. It would seem that Livermore would want a central draw in Veterans Park and in so doing would desire an inspirational openness and not the dominating enclosure of "stack-'n-pack" private residence boxes. How is that to be, considering the size of the Eden Housing Development footprint? What remains is 31,000 square feet, including sidewalks and planters. This is one-third of a square foot per resident in Livermore. Do we think this will provide an alluring attraction?
Now consider Central Park, one of New York City's 13 major greenspaces. If you packed all of New York City's 8.5 million residents into Central Park's open space of 711.5 acres, out of 843 total acres, you would have nearly 3 2/3 square feet of open space per resident. That is around 11 times the ratio of what Livermore's Veterans Park will offer with the Eden Housing development. I therefore ask: Where do the children play? This is all the open space we are going to have for them and everyone else in Veterans Park.
The Livermore City Council appears to be transfixed on a $14.5 million 'contingency' for the Eden Housing Development. This outweighs everything else, when Veterans Park is to be for Livermore community's vibrancy into posterity?
If eminent domain can be used by the City of Livermore to 'house' cars for parking, why cannot the City of Livermore use eminent domain for the housing of humans? This would buck a national trend. (U.S. Supreme Court Kelo v. New London (2005)). There has to be a better place for housing than Veterans Park.
The Eden Housing development shows a lack of urban vision by the Livermore City Council. Three Livermore City Council seat terms end this year, including that of the mayor. Vote a change, Livermore!