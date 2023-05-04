“Pleasanton has always taken a philosophy of ‘in order for our community to be healthy, we want our neighboring communities to be healthy,’ and we want to work together,” per Pleasanton Councilmember Testa (Larry Altman, “Tri-Valley Cities Allocate Funds For New Shelter in Livermore,” The Independent, 4/27/2023).
Great! Send your homeless, abused women and their children to Livermore, Pleasanton! Why take any responsibility for this in your own community, Councilmember Testa?
The homeless who cannot get a bed at the Tri-Valley Haven Emergency Shelter - and during the shelter rebuild - are to go where?
“For Tri-Valley Haven, the money will go toward paying for a new shelter estimated to cost between $6.5 million and $7.5 million.” That is “with 45 beds available instead of the current 30, along with counseling rooms, a garden, and safe indoor and outdoor play areas for children.” One would think the emphasis is beds, and their safety, so, effectively, that is $144,000 to $167,000 per bed. Why is it that these projects are this expensive per person?
“The nonprofit [Tri-Valley Haven] is working with HomeAid, a nonprofit developer of housing and facilities for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.” The Orange County chapter of the Building Industry Association of Southern California founded HomeAid in 1989. HomeAid is funded by the building industry and other companies in the building industry. Building expensive housing that leaves many unhoused, and the profiteering from the building industry are the solutions to homelessness.
What is needed is a homeless “commons” to provide adequate, safe shelter for as many homeless as possible, using as few resources as possible, including less expensive mobile services. What is the primary logistic? Security. How do you solve that? With a secure perimeter at a safe location where you have police officers live at the “commons.” You could have a comfortable and spacious tent village with safe community and play areas and with two tiny houses for police officers that have partly or totally subsidized housing costs as an enticement. This would tend to be for new, young, and probably single police officers. Imagine police officers living in the same community they policed in. Tents or yurts are considerably cheaper than regular construction. Hunters, for example, have tents that are quite comfortable and are tall enough to stand in and have heating sources. There has to be a better pathway to a housing solution.