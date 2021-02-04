Tom Hutton, Livermore
It appears that Rep. Swalwell only gets his news from the mainstream media.
In your Jan. 21 front-page article about Swalwell being reappointed to the House Committee on Homeland Security, you reference a statement he made that he would use his committee post to expose and tamp down on “the scourge of white nationalist extremism” that he called a growing threat. That’s good, but perhaps he is not aware of the scourge of white and black extremists that are a growing threat, having caused many millions of dollars of physical and economic damage to our cities … even on Inauguration Day.
Now that I have made him aware of this issue, I hope that he addresses all extremism that adversely affects our society.